Arkansas reports small spike in cases of COVID-19 Tuesday; gov. sends message to Arkansans

Arkansas' Governor Asa Hutchinson warned the state to properly social distance after reporting a spike in cases Tuesday.

The state added 121 cases Tuesday, bringing the total to 4,164 cases. St. Francis County, where the Forrest City Federal Prison is located, Tuesday reported 27 new cases of the 121. The state reported an additional death. Hospitalizations from COVID-19 dropped to 59 patients.

Governor Hutchinson says he expected spikes in cases. He hopes Arkansans will do the right thing to assure the spikes do not turn into outbreaks.

Arkansas State Health Director Dr. Nate Smith announced the need for more testing as the state slowly reopens businesses and events. Dr. Smith says proper testing is still the best way to show the spread of the virus. The state tested 1,753 patients Monday.

The federal government notified the state will receive vials of Remdesivir. Dr. Nate Smith says it's not miracle drug, but has shown to help the worst patients suffering from COVID-19.