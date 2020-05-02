Arkansas reports nine new deaths from COVID-19, including two inmates

Arkansas state officials reported nine new deaths Saturday from COVID-19, including two inmates from the Cummins Unit State Prison.

Arkansas Health Department Secretary Dr. Nate Smith says the two inmates died over the last 24 hours.

Both of the inmates were hospitalized on ventilators for several days. Dr. Smith says both were at least 60 years old and had multiple underlying medical conditions.

Among the nine new deaths, six are patients from nursing homes who weren't previously classified in the system. These patients died anywhere from the last few days to several weeks, according to Dr. Smith.

State leaders released the following updates on the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday:

-3,372 cases in the state (51 new)

-100 hospitalizations (5 new)

-73 reported deaths (9 new)

-1,312 active cases

-1987 recoveries

