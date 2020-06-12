Arkansas reports largest one-day spike with 731 new COVID-19 cases

Arkansas state leaders have reported 731 new cases of COVID-19, the largest one-day spike of new cases since the start of the pandemic.

The three counties with the highest number of new confirmed cases over the past 24 hours are all in Northwest Arkansas.

Washington County: 220

Benton County: 91

Madison County: 32

The state reported the following numbers Friday:

11,547 cases

3,294 active cases

203 hospitalizations

7,351 recoveries

176 deaths

According Dr. Jose Romero with the Arkansas Department of Health: 5,591 COVID-19 tests were performed Thursday in Arkansas with a positivity rate of 7.1%.