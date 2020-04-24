Arkansas reports biggest day of testing yet for COVID-19

The state of Arkansas tested more patients for COVID-19 on Thursday than any other day so far during the crisis.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson says 2,800 Arkansans tested for the virus. The positivity rate fell just shy of 5%. The state opened up testing for anybody with just a symptom of COVID-19.

Health leaders reported an additional 276 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, bringing the crisis total to 2,741. Nearly 200 of those cases came from the Cummins Unit State Prison. Nearly 700 inmates at the facility have tested positive for the virus.

Fulton County in northern Arkansas reported its first case. It had been one of just a few without a case in the state.

Arkansas health leaders report a third of Arkansans with the virus have recovered.

