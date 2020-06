Arkansas reports 570 more COVID-19 cases

Arkansas on Saturday reported 570 more cases of the coronavirus and 10 more deaths.

The Arkansas Department of Health said that there are now 19,310 reported cases in the state. The state's total deaths from COVID-19, the illness the new coronavirus causes, is now at 259. The true number of cases is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said he's not ready to further ease restrictions on businesses as coronavirus cases are surging.