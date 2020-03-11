Arkansas records 1st case of coronavirus in state

Governor Asa Hutchinson says Arkansas has recorded its first case of the new coronavirus in the state.

Hutchinson says the patient is from Pine Bluff and is currently in isolation. The governor also declared a public health emergency.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The coronavirus has infected more than 1,000 people so far in the United States and killed at least 30.