Arkansas professor accused of not disclosing ties to China

The University of Arkansas has suspended an electrical engineering professor without pay after he was arrested on an allegation that he failed to disclose that he had close ties with the Chinese government and Chinese businesses.

A statement issued Monday by federal prosecutors says 63-year-old Simon S. Ang has been charged with a wire fraud count after failing to make the disclosure on an application for a NASA grant. A federal complaint says such materially false representations led to numerous wire messages that facilitated a scheme to defraud. A university spokeswoman says the school is cooperating with federal investigators.

Jail records do not list an attorney for the professor.

