Arkansas', other GOP attorneys general back police amid congressional debate

Eleven GOP attorneys general are weighing in on the congressional debate over policing amid the national push to stop racial bias in law enforcement.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and the others sent a letter this week urging congressional leaders to ensure police officers' safety as Democrats demand changes in police tactics and accountability. Paxton joined attorneys general from Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma and South Carolina in signing the letter. The letter comes as a Republican policing bill stalled with lack of Senate Democratic support.

Polling shows the country overwhelmingly wants changes in policing.