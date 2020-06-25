Arkansas', other GOP attorneys general back police amid congressional debate

FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2020, file photo, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge speaks to reporters at a news conference in Washington. U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker ruled the use of midazolam in lethal injections is constitutional and dismissed claims that less painful methods of execution are available. Rutledge hailed Baker's decision. "As the attorney general, I enforce the laws in the state and bring justice for families who have long been devastated at the hands of these murderers," Rutledge, a Republican, said in a statement. "Today's final judgment reaffirms the constitutionality of Arkansas's execution protocol." (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)
Posted:

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Eleven GOP attorneys general are weighing in on the congressional debate over policing amid the national push to stop racial bias in law enforcement.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and the others sent a letter this week urging congressional leaders to ensure police officers' safety as Democrats demand changes in police tactics and accountability. Paxton joined attorneys general from Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma and South Carolina in signing the letter. The letter comes as a Republican policing bill stalled with lack of Senate Democratic support.

Polling shows the country overwhelmingly wants changes in policing.

Read the original version of this article at www.ky3.com.

 