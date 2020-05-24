Arkansas nears 6,000 COVID-19 cases, up by more than 1,000 over past week

Updated: Sun 1:55 PM, May 24, 2020

(KY3/KSPR) -- Arkansas has seen an increase of more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases over the past week and nears 6,000 cases statewide as of Sunday.

On Saturday, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says the state is seeing a second "peak" in COVID-19 cases, nearly 30 days since the state's first peak. He says this peak comes after a record-level of testing across the state.

Arkansas health officials have reported nearly 150 cases in each of the last three days after a single-day high Thursday of more than 400.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported the following numbers as of Sunday:

-5,922 cases in the state (147 new)
-116 reported deaths (1 new)
-1,658 active cases
-4,148 recoveries

Gov. Hutchinson says Arkansans will need to continue to be disciplined with their personal safety habits in response to the pandemic.

Read the original version of this article at www.ky3.com.

 