Arkansas nears 6,000 COVID-19 cases, up by more than 1,000 over past week

Arkansas has seen an increase of more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases over the past week and nears 6,000 cases statewide as of Sunday.

On Saturday, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says the state is seeing a second "peak" in COVID-19 cases, nearly 30 days since the state's first peak. He says this peak comes after a record-level of testing across the state.

Arkansas health officials have reported nearly 150 cases in each of the last three days after a single-day high Thursday of more than 400.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported the following numbers as of Sunday:

-5,922 cases in the state (147 new)

-116 reported deaths (1 new)

-1,658 active cases

-4,148 recoveries

Gov. Hutchinson says Arkansans will need to continue to be disciplined with their personal safety habits in response to the pandemic.