Arkansas may close some state parks over virus concerns

Arkansas may close some of its parks over concerns that visitors from out of sate are flocking to them during the coronavirus outbreak.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday said he wants to curtail the number of visitors coming from out of state during the outbreak and has asked park officials for recommendations. Hutchinson said the number of coronavirus cases in the state has risen to at least 523.

The state has had its eighth death from COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

