Arkansas man convicted in 'blue light' rapes dies from virus

An Arkansas prison inmate serving a life sentence for the so-called "Blue Light Rapes" has died after testing positive for the new coronavirus.

Robert Todd Burmingham was convicted of sexually assaulting women after using a police-style light to pull them over. Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday confirmed that Burmingham's death was related to COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

The Department of Correction says Burmingham died on Wednesday from natural causes. Burmingham was an inmate at the Cummins Unit, where 900 inmates have tested positive for the virus and 8 have died from the illness caused by it.

