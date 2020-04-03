Arkansas lawmakers to meet again amid coronavirus outbreak

Arkansas lawmakers are preparing to meet again amid the coronavirus outbreak, but legislative leaders say they hope to wrap up work in less than two weeks.

Senate President Jim Hendren said Friday lawmakers will move forward as planned with the fiscal session set to begin on Wednesday. The session is moving forward days after two House members tested positive for COVID-19. The session will include similar social distancing restrictions to last week, when lawmakers approved a $173 million coronavirus fund.

Health officials say Arkansas has had at least 687 cases.