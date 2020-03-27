Arkansas lawmakers take up COVID-19 fund as virus cases rise

Arkansas lawmakers are preparing to take up a plan to create a fund to fight the coronavirus outbreak as cases in the state continue to multiply.

The Arkansas Department of Health on Friday said the number of cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, increased to at least 381.

The state had at least 349 the previous day. The House and Senate planned to vote Friday afternoon on legislation moving the state's $173 million surplus into a “COVID-19 Rainy Day Fund."