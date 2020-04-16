Arkansas lawmakers give initial approval to budget plan

Members of the Arkansas House convene at the Jack Stephens Center on Thursday, March 26, 2020 in Little Rock, Ark., for a special session focused on a state budget shortfall. The 100-member House met in the basketball arena at the University of Arkansas for the session instead of the Capitol because of concerns about COVID-19, Speaker Matthew Shepherd said. (AP Photo/Andrew Demillo)
Posted:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers have given initial approval to the state's budget as the end of the session nears in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

The House and Senate on Wednesday approved identical versions of the proposed $5.8 billion Revenue Stabilization Act, which details the state's spending priorities for the coming year. Legislative leaders plan to wrap up Thursday the session that began last week.

Lawmakers have been spread across two locations, with the House meeting in a basketball arena due to the pandemic. 

Read the original version of this article at www.ky3.com.

 