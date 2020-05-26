Arkansas' health chief announces departure as virus surges

Arkansas' top health official is leaving later this year as the state continues seeing a resurgence of coronavirus cases.

Health Secretary Dr. Nathaniel Smith announced Tuesday that he's leaving Aug. 28 for a job with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Dr. Jose Romero, the department's chief medical officer, will serve as its interim head. Smith's decision comes as the number of active coronavirus cases in the state continue to rise following decisions to reopen businesses.

Smith said he hadn't disagreed with the state's approach to the pandemic.

