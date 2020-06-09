Arkansas' governor will announce Phase 2 recovery plan Wednesday; COVID-19 cases surpass 10,000

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson says he will make an announcement about Phase 2 of the state's reopening process Wednesday.

He made the announcement during a statewide briefing in Pine Bluff Tuesday.

State health leaders reported an additional 340 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. The total of cases since the pandemic stands at more than 10,000. The state also reported an additional six deaths, bringing the total to 161.

The governor says he did not expect the "second wave" of cases in the state to happen in the summer or to be this significant. The state tested nearly 5,000 patients Monday.