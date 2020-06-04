Arkansas' governor warns of "first wave" of COVID-19 in northwest Arkansas

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is warning of a first wave of COVID-19 cases in northwest Arkansas.

He broke down the latest numbers of cases throughout the state Thursday at his daily briefing in Little Rock.

State health leaders reported 358 new cases of the virus Thursday, bringing the state's total to 8,425. The state reported an additional nine deaths. Health leaders say 64% of the new cases are in the northwest region of the state. The state tested 4,350 patients with a positivity rate of 5.2%.

Gov. Hutchinson said the state is not ready for Phase 2 of his reopening plan. He is considering releasing a region at a time for Phase 2. Gov. Hutchinson says he wants to be careful because it would be difficult to roll back the new reopening phase.