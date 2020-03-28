Arkansas governor signs bills creating $173M COVID-19 fund

Arkansas' governor has signed into law a measure creating a $173 million fund to combat the coronavirus and to address a budget shortfall the state faces because of the outbreak.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed the legislation early Saturday moving the state's surplus into the newly created “COVID-19 Rainy Day Fund."

The governor can access the fund with the approval of legislative leaders. Hutchinson signed the legislation shortly after the House and Senate approved the legislation in a midnight meeting.

The votes cap a special session Hutchinson called in response to a $353 million shortfall projected because of the pandemic.