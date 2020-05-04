Arkansas' governor releases new guidance for churches, outdoor venues; reports fewest cases in a month

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson shared new guidelines for churches and outdoor venues.

He announced the guidelines Monday at a briefing in Little Rock.

The state set the guidelines effective immediately for churches. It works like this:

*Encourage online services

*No entry into the church if showing any symptom

*Social distancing except for families

*Masks usage except for children under the age of 10

*Hand sanitizing stations

*Altering Holy Communion

*No youth classes

The state also set guidelines for outdoor venues. It works like this effective immediately.

*12-foot distance from performers to the state

*50 or fewer performers

*50 or fewer in attendance

The state reported its fewest cases in more than a month. The state added another 27 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 3,458. The state reported another five deaths. Medical personnel tested 1,629 patients Sunday.

State economic leaders announced an extra $40 million to assist businesses in reopening.