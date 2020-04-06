Arkansas' governor orders schools remain closed through school year; virtual learning continuing

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Monday public schools will remain closed through the rest of the school year amid the coronavirus crisis.

The state closed public schools in mid-March. However, school did not stop for students. Teachers are using alternative methods to teach kids at their homes. The state will continue its AMI lessons through May 1.

Districts may continue meal support for its community as long as they meet health criteria.

The state reports 875 cases of the coronavirus in the state. Cases jumped by 45 since Sunday.