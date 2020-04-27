Arkansas' governor optimistic as positive testing rates decline

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson unveiled several positive trends in the state's fight against COVID-19.

He announced new numbers Monday in Little Rock.

Arkansas state health leaders reported 76 new cases Monday, bringing the total to 3,017. The state also reported another death, bringing the total to 50.

Governor Hutchinson noted a downward trajectory in trends in the battle against the COVID-19. The state's positive rate of testing Sunday was around 1%. The state reports cases too on the decline. The state recently did a two-day push for testing across the state.

The governor previously said May 4 was when the state would begin to ease restrictions in the state for social distancing. But decisions on key parts of the economy will come sooner. His team will make a decision on restaurants April 29. An announcement on gyms will come April 30. He will decide restrictions for salons and barbershops on May 1. A decision on places of worship will happen May 4.