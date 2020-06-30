Arkansas' governor awards state workers pay raise; cases of COVID-19 jump by 520

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday a pay raise for all state workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He made the announcement at his daily briefing in Little Rock.

State workers will receive a 2.2% increase as the new fiscal year begins Wednesday. The governor announced the state's revenue is projected to be $360 million ahead of earlier projections when the pandemic began.

State health leaders reported an additional 520 cases Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 20,677. The state reported an additional five deaths. Washington County led the state with 152 new cases of COVID-19.

