Arkansas' governor asks for more contact tracers; state reports nearly 700 new COVID-19 cases

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson wants to double the state's contact tracers after another large daily total of COVID-19 cases.

He made the announcement in Little Rock during his daily briefing.

Contact tracers investigate possible exposures in community where positive cases live, work and play. Governor Hutchinson asked lawmakers to approve $22 million in CARE Act Steering Committee funds to pay for the additional tracers.

State health leaders reported 697 additional cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the total since the pandemic to more than 17,000. Health leaders reported an additional three deaths. Dr. Nate Smith says his team is getting a better handle on the northwest part of the state. Benton County reported an additional 67 cases. Washington County reported an additional 79 cases.