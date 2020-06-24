Arkansas' governor asks for more contact tracers; state reports nearly 700 new COVID-19 cases

Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 1:57 PM, Jun 24, 2020

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson wants to double the state's contact tracers after another large daily total of COVID-19 cases.

He made the announcement in Little Rock during his daily briefing.

Contact tracers investigate possible exposures in community where positive cases live, work and play. Governor Hutchinson asked lawmakers to approve $22 million in CARE Act Steering Committee funds to pay for the additional tracers.

State health leaders reported 697 additional cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the total since the pandemic to more than 17,000. Health leaders reported an additional three deaths. Dr. Nate Smith says his team is getting a better handle on the northwest part of the state. Benton County reported an additional 67 cases. Washington County reported an additional 79 cases.

Read the original version of this article at www.ky3.com.

 