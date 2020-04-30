Arkansas' governor announces new guidelines for fitness centers, athletic facilities

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is relaxing the rules for gyms and athletic facilities beginning May 4.

He made the announcement during a news conference Thursday.

The plan allows gyms and athletics facilities to reopen on May 4, as long as those exercising use proper social distancing. State health leaders ask you wear a mask, with an exception during exercises on cardio machines. These businesses should not allow anyone who has traveled recently to the northeast, New Orleans or an international destination.

Gov. Hutchinson on Wednesday said restaurants will be allowed to reopen but will be limited to 33% capacity and will face other restrictions. Restaurants have been limited to carryout, curbside and delivery since March 20.

State health leaders reported an additional 63 cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the total to 3,255 cases. The state also reported two additional deaths.