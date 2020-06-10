Arkansas' governor announces move to Phase 2 of state's reopening plan

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the state will move forward into Phase 2 of the reopening plan beginning June 15.

He made the announcement Wednesday at his daily briefing in Little Rock.

Here's how it works:

*Phase 2 begins Monday, June 15

*Emergency order set to expire in mid-June will expand for another 45 days

*The state will continue to fight the virus. He's asking businesses to customers to follow public health guidelines. Those businesses may have up to 2/3 capacity

*Additional support to target the surge in cases, including more testing and more contact tracers, for Benton and Washington Counties in the northwest part of the state

Governor Hutchinson says Arkansans have taken precautions to keep the spread to a minimum in the state. He also noted businesses are doing what is needed to keep customers safe. The governor says the state is best served moving together.

State health leaders reported an additional 288 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. The total number of cases since the pandemic stands at 10,368. Hospitalizations rose by eight patients to 181. The state announced an additional four deaths.

Benton, Pulaski and Washington Counties make up most of the county's active cases.