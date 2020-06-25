Arkansas governor: No further reopening as virus cases spike

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he's not ready to further ease restrictions on businesses as the number of coronavirus cases in the state continue to spike.

Hutchinson on Thursday said Arkansas' plans to further lift restrictions remains on pause after neighboring Texas halted its aggressive reopening of businesses. Arkansas' coronavirus cases have dramatically risen since last month, when the state allowed businesses to reopen.

The state on Thursday posted one of its highest one-day increase in cases since the pandemic began, with 687 more people testing positive for the virus. The state reported two more deaths and 17 more hospitalizations.

