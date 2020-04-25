Arkansas enters second day of testing surge, state leaders say 'no traditional graduations' before July 1

Arkansas has entered its second day of a two-day surge campaign to increase testing for COVID-19.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson says 2,800 Arkansas residents tested for the virus on Friday, and more test results are expected in the upcoming days.

Hutchinson and state leaders also addressed high school graduations in Saturday's update, saying that there would not be any traditional high school graduation ceremonies in the state prior to July 1.

"The high school graduation is the most attended event in the whole year," said Arkansas Education Secretary Johnny Key. "We can't mitigate the risk of spread in this environment."

School districts are allowed to submit requests for approval of non-traditional graduation plans to the Division of Elementary and Secondary Education.

State leaders released the following updates on the COVID-19 pandemic Saturday:

-2,830 cases in the state (84 new)

-104 hospitalizations

-49 reported deaths (3 new)

-1,813 active cases

-970 recoveries

State leaders reported 84 new cases at the Cummins prison. As of Saturday, 826 inmates at Cummins have tested positive for COVID-19.

