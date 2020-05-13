Arkansas decisions coming next week on opening bars, camps

Arkansas' governor says he'll announce next week whether bars and summer camps can open as he continues moves to ease the state's coronavirus restrictions.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday that he'll announce Monday whether bars can reopen, and the decision on summer camps and youth sports will come two days later. Health officials said Tuesday at least 4,164 people in Arkansas have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, an increase over the 4,043 reported a day earlier.

Ninety-five people in Arkansas have died from COVID-19.

