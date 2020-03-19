Arkansas closes K-12 schools through April 17, state now at 62 cases

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says all K-12 school campuses in Arkansas will remain closed until at least April 17.

The state's schools are now closed for an additional three weeks, but students will move to online instruction during that time.

This decision comes after Hutchinson and health officials announced 62 confirmed cases in Arkansas as of Thursday, which includes nine new counties. Officials say there is at least one confirmed case in Searcy County.

Additionally, Gov. Hutchinson announced the following restrictions and procedures.

-State government employees will do work through telecommunication.

-Hospitals, clinics, and mental health facilities are mandated to screen staff and visitors with temperature and symptom screening.

-Restaurants and bars no longer allowed to have dine-in, but curbside/delivery is allowed

-All businesses are encouraged to move to telecommunication, if possible

