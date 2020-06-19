Arkansas health leaders report largest daily total of COVID-19 community cases; new mask guidance

Arkansas health leaders reported the largest daily total of community cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the news at his daily briefing in Little Rock Friday.

The state reported an additional 703 cases of the coronavirus from Thursday, bringing the total amount of cases to 14,631. The state reported an additional six deaths. The state tested 5,033 patients Thursday.

The governor outlined a new mask guidance for the state. The suggestions include wearing a mask at all time inside buildings when you cannot keep a distance of six feet. The guidance also asks you to wear a mask at outdoor events when you cannot social distance six feet. The governor says a cloth mask works just fine.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson also announced $12 million earmarked for emergency medical workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 fight.