Daily cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas spike again; hospitalizations drop

Arkansas' governor says he is taking the recent roller coaster spikes of COVID-19 serious in northwest Arkansas.

He addressed the latest numbers during his daily briefing in Little Rock.

State health leaders reported an additional 522 cases, brining the total number of cases to 16,083. The state added an additional two deaths.

Monday's daily total increases from Sunday's more than 400 positive cases. The state tested 7,049 patients Sunday with a 6.3% positivity rate.

State Health Department Director Dr. Nate Smith says despite the increase in cases, hospitalizations in the state dropped by seven cases. Hospital leaders say capacity, however, is growing because of the reopening for elective surgeries.

Benton and Washington Counties in northwest Arkansas lead the state in cases.

