Arkansas approves new date for concert shut down by virus

A country-rock concert that Arkansas had ordered shut down because of the new coronavirus outbreak has been approved for next week.

The Arkansas Department of Health on Friday said it approved the plan by TempleLive in Fort Smith to move its show by Travis McCready to Monday night.

The theater had initially planned the show for Friday, three days before Arkansas is allowing indoor entertainment venues to reopen. The concert still needed state approval because its 229-person capacity was higher than the 50-person limit Arkansas initially set for such venues.

