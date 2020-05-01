Arkansas announces plan to reopen barbershops, salons amid coronavirus crisis

State leaders in Arkansas announced new guidelines for barbershops and hair salons.

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Phase 1 for the reopening cosmetology services Friday. Here's how it works.

*Beginning May 6

*Customers and stylists must wear masks unless performing facials

*Customers must make appointments

*Businesses must limit to 30% occupancy

*Practice social distancing

State health leaders reported 66 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total to 3,321. The state reported another three deaths. Doctors tested nearly 2,000 patients Thursday.