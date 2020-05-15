Arkansas allows retail stores to reopen next week, expands testing to more local health units

All retail stores in Arkansas, aside from bars, can reopen for business next week, according to Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

The state's retail stores are allowed reopen after Monday, May 18. Bars are the only exception, but Gov. Hutchinson expects to make an announcement regarding bars next week.

Starting Monday, nearly 70 local health units around the state will be prepared to give tests for COVID-19, according to Arkansas State Health Director Dr. Nate Smith. For a list of testing locations in Arkansas, click here.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state leaders released the following updates on the COVID-19 pandemic Friday:

-4,463 cases in the state (97 new)

-65 hospitalizations

-98 reported deaths

-975 active cases

-3,390 recoveries

Watch the latest update from Gov. Hutchinson and Arkansas state leaders in the stream below: