Arkansas' Tyson cooperating with feds in price-fixing investigation

Tyson Foods shares are down after the company said it's cooperating with a federal investigation into price-fixing in the chicken industry.

Springdale, Arkansas-based Tyson Foods Inc. said it was served with a grand jury subpoena in April 2019 from the U.S. Department of Justice. Tyson said it conducted an internal investigation and turned over information to the Department of Justice.

Last week, four current and former executives at Pilgrim's Pride and Claxton Poultry Farms _ including Pilgrim's Pride President and CEO Jayson Penn _ were indicted on charges of price fixing as a result of the long-running investigation.