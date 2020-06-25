Arkansas State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Hardy

Arkansas State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Hardy.

Police initially responded at 6:45 p.m. to 3440 Highway 62/412 where Jerod White, 28, of Ash Flat had been seen outside with a gun.

Investigators say police arrived, White reportedly fired the gun at an officer. The officer was not injured, but retreated from the area and requested additional law enforcement assistance. Investigators say White then entered a camper trailer located on the property. Law enforcement officers eventually made contact with White by telephone and attempted to negotiate a peaceful surrender.

Almost three hours later, minutes before 10 p.m., Investigators say White exited the trailer showing a gun and fired a second time at officers and deputies. Officers returned fire, wounding White. He is hospitalized in stable condition. At least two police officers, one from Hardy, the other from Highland and two Sharp County sheriff’s deputies, fired guns at White. None of the law enforcement officers were injured.

Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division are conducting the investigation.

