Arkansas Game and Fish Commission tallying up CWD numbers for deer season

So far the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission have tested more than 6,000 deer and elk across the state this deer season. And most of the ones that tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease were discovered or killed in north Arkansas.

Around 200 deer samples throughout Boone, Newton, Carroll and Madison Counties came back positive for CWD.

CWD is a contagious neurological disease that makes a deer or elk sick and will ultimately kill it.

The deer will usually show signs, like staggering around.

So far the Centers for Disease Control said there are no reported cases of CWD in humans or other animals, but the organization advises it's better to be safe than sorry.

That's why the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission highly recommend hunters in 19 counties to get their deer tested before they eat it.

Although most of the deer that tested positive for CWD were found in north Arkansas this season within that management zone, there was one that was found outside those 19 counties in Independence County.

"We're looking for hunters and landowners from Independence County to get us some additional feedback for our management actions," said A.J. Riggs, a wildlife health biologist with Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

The commission is having a public meeting on January 30 at 6 p.m.at the University of Arkansas Community College in the Nursing & Allied Health building Batesville.

"We're never going to know for sure why CWD showed up in northwest Arkansas," Riggs said. "Unfortunately we're not going to be able to put our finger on it and say this is the reason why. What we look to do now is just to manage the disease."

The Commission says there are still some more deer that have been submitted that need to be tested for CWD, so these numbers are not yet final.

For more information on CWD in Arkansas and how you can report a deer or elk with CWD symptoms, you can go to www.agfc.com/cwd