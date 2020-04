Arkansas guard Isaiah Joe has declared himself eligible for the NBA draft, but he has not hired an agent.

By choosing not to hire an agent, the sophomore could return to school next season. Joe averaged 16.9 points and 4.1 rebounds per game this past season and led the SEC in 3-point goals. As a freshman, he averaged 13.9 points and 2.8 rebounds.

Last month, Arkansas guard Mason Jones declared for the draft.