State supplies COVID-19 tests after inmate potentially exposes parts of Eureka Springs

The usually busy downtown Eureka Springs is quiet these days, but buzzing about a concerning development.

"I was frankly shocked," said Tara Yarbrough, the owner of Silver Maple Market.

Yarbrough was upset when she learned a paroled Cummins state prisoner tested positive for the coronavirus while in Eureka and didn't quarantine as ordered.

"Just not being thoughtful about the world around them. Especially here in Eureka," Yarbrough said.

Thursday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson and State Health Director Dr. Nate Smith said they're worried about the case, but admitted it's not possible to fully prevent it from happening.

"Even if they're not in the Cummins Unit, if they choose to go and expose people, even if they know they're positive, that's clearly a problem," Smith said.

The Department of Correction learned Tuesday the inmate wasn't quarantining as ordered. A spokesman told us the inmate tested negative and was screened for symptoms of the virus before he was released April 20, which is DOC policy. The inmate was not released early.

"How do we track and keep account of the people who are being released from the Department of Corrections to make sure they are being quarantined?" asked Eureka Springs Mayor Butch Berry.

The Carroll County Jail held the inmate in isolation for less than a day before the state took him back to prison.

Last night, the state provided the Carroll County Health Unit 50 kits to test people around Eureka Springs. Anyone who thinks they came into contact with that parolee, or believe they have the virus for other reasons, can come get a test.

But the Arkansas Department of Health would not tell us if it knew of anyone who got sick from the inmate, nor would it say where the inmate may have gone around town.

"We're taking that situation very seriously, and we will do our best to track down all the contacts of this individual," Smith said.

Carroll County right now has no active cases of the coronavirus, and the town, where tourism and a buzzing economy are key, would like to keep it that way.

"I'm glad they caught him and put him back in a place that's safe for us," said Carol Friesen, owner of Tummy Ticklers Kitchen Store.

The Department of Correction said the Parole Board will hold a hearing in the future to determine if the man should stay in prison, and for how long.

If you'd like a test at the Carroll County Health Unit, you can just stop by, but the health department said it's better if you make an appointment. Their number is (870) 423-2923