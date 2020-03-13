Arkansas Activities Association suspends spring activities and school sports competitions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- The Arkansas Activities Association announced Friday that due to growing concerns over coronavirus, the Arkansas Activities Association is suspending all spring interscholastic competition.
That suspension is from Sunday, March 15, to Monday, March 30. On March 30, the AAA will reassess the coronavirus situation, and announce what they will do moving forward.
This will affect the Valley Springs Girls Basketball State Finals game. The superintendent confirmed the game is postponed.