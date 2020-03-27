Essential or not essential? Area stores still adjusting; Bass Pro closed for now

Essential or NOT essential? Many local businesses are wondering which category they fall into when it comes to Greene County's new stay-at -home order.

Businesses deemed "essential" can stay open -- while non-essential businesses must close.

One of the businesses choosing to close while it could stay open is Bass Pro Shops in Springfield. It was open Thursday for a maximum of 25 customers at a time -- but closed Friday. They made that decision due to a lack of clarity, according to a statement from Bass Pro.

While no one with Bass Pro was able to speak to KY3 on camera Friday, they were able to talk briefly with Jack Wlezian, Director of Communications for Bass Pro.

He said there were some differences on guidelines at various levels. According to Wlezien, the state statutes seemed to say they could stay open because Bass Pro sells guns, and according to state statute, legal sales cannot be stopped during an emergency.

However, Bass Pro said until it gets some clarity on the locally imposed restrictions, the flagship store will stay closed.

Friday afternoon, the city and county held a briefing addressing a number of things, including touching on what stores could stay open and which should be closed. A phone line opened by the city just for questions on this had around 400 calls in the first 2 hours.

"There's been some question of the larger stores that offer various types of services that we are discussing with them and evaluating," said Cora Scott, Springfield's Director of Public Information. "But for the most part the determinations are being made and then you're probably noticing that some are closing and some are staying opened, so it's based on that independent evaluation."

Mr. Wlezian with Bass Pro also said in terms of the retail side of things in Springfield, there will be no immediate layoffs and employees will continue to be paid for now.

He said they continue to look at things very carefully both locally and nationally, and will re-assess things in about two weeks.