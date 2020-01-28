Ozarks patients call rising costs of chemotherapy drug disheartening

A chemotherapy drug used to treat certain brain cancers is rising in costs for patients. The pharmaceutical company making it is ending its patient assistance for the medication.

We have heard from patients about the struggle to pay for the drug. Merck makes the drug called Temodar.

Doctors diagnosed Amy Chandler with a brain tumor called glioblastoma in 2017. She has been through surgery to remove the tumor, but it came back. She got radiation in November and was supposed to also start the chemo drug Temodar then. But hospital staff told Amy the Merck patient assistance program was no longer donating the drug. Even though her insurance covered a large portion, she couldn't afford the $200 monthly copay.

Merck sent us this statement:

"The Merck Patient Assistance Program, Inc. (Merck PAP) conducts a detailed review prior to products being approved to be added or removed. We can confirm that TEMODAR was removed from the Program for new enrollments as of 12/31/19 due to manufacturing supply variables and the availability of generic alternatives. Patients were advised in advance of this change and were encouraged to speak with their healthcare provider to discuss alternate treatment options. Subject to supply availability, Merck PAP will provide donated product to currently enrolled patients until the end of the patient’s eligibility cycle."

Chandler says her doctors did not suggest any other alternative drug.

'It was really hard, right around Christmas time, and I have five children and a grandbaby, so I couldn't really just fork out the $200," said Chandler. "So I talked to the pharmacy in St Louis and they found me funding."

Chandler feels fortunate a foundation is covering the cost of her co-pay, so she was able to start taking Temodar in December, a couple of weeks later than planned. Another patient's wife explained her husband's 350 milligram dose would cost $1,080 a day.

