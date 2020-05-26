Area lakes are high, Corps monitors levels to release water from dams

Recent rains are pushing lakes along the Missouri-Arkansas border to the brink.

Officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are keeping an eye on those higher levels at Table Rock, Bull Shoals, and Beaver Lakes. They're ready to release water from the dams, as they need to.

Those who live and work along the lakes are watching the water, too. Phil Lilley owns a fishing resort on Lake Taneycomo.

"This time of year, we are radar watchers," Lilley said. "It's going to be a long June because until the water goes down below Bull Shoals Dam, all the lakes are going to be high."

He's one of many people who are looking out for water releases at area dams. For him, open gates at Table Rock Dam means more water at his resort.

"We take measures to keep our people safe and our property, if we can," Lilley said. "In a big, big release, we have some units that are closer to the water that we board-up. We might move our bigger boats up to someplace where the water won't get them."

The Army Corps of Engineers wants other people downstream to be ready, too. As officials monitor rain and lake levels, they're making decisions on when and how much to open flood gates at White River dams.

"We just want everyone to be really safe. If we begin making releases from these dams, you need to protect yourself and your personal property," Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District Chief of Public Affairs Jay Townsend said.

In the last week, the area around Table Rock Dam, specifically, received nearly five inches of rain. Townsend says they intended to release water at White River dams, including Table Rock, at midday Tuesday, but the rain didn't come as fast or hard as expected.

"The pool didn't crest as early as we thought, which is a good thing. We have a slow trickle coming in to the reservoir versus a massive rainfall triggering those releases," Townsend said.

He says, now, they're watching the water rise gradually and will open gates when lakes can't hold any more water.

"What you can't do is once you take water from one is put it back. So, we've got to be very judicious in how we make these decisions," Townsend said.

Meanwhile, many people are hoping rainfall stays low and slow.

"Five of six or seven inch rain, yeah, that's when we get scared," Lilley said.

Corps officials remind people that staying informed is the best protection.

"It's really touch and go at this point but we will try to keep everybody alerted as to what we are doing," Townsend said.

The Corps is trying to let people know two hours before water releases happen. Watch the Corps Facebook Page or KY3/KSPR News for updates.

