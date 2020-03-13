Area Convention and Visitors Bureau paints bleak picture on virus' economic impact

Over 350 teams and 10,000 spectators were supposed to be filling 29 different Springfield gyms this week for the Home School National Basketball Tournament.

But as with many other events, the tourney was cancelled because of the coronavirus threat. Tim Flatt, the Executive Director of the Home School National Tournament, said it was not an easy decision as tourney officials had to weigh the health concerns against the cherished memories for fans and players that would never be realized if the games weren't played.

"The parents think we made a great decision but the kids are heartbroken," Flatt said. "The last thing we wanted to do though was be responsible for bringing the virus to this area. We love Springfield. We love the leadership and the friendliness of the people and we want to keep a long-term relationship here."

The emotional toll is not the only problem developing though.

According to officials with the Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Sports Commission, the economic impact from losing the tournament effects everything from the city's potential gas and food revenue to over 7,000 room-nights at local hotels that are lost.

"So we're talking $5 million in economic spending that poof, is just gone," said Lance Kettering, the Executive Director of the Sports Commission. "I'm 100 percent certain that any restaurant, hotel, or attraction is feeling it this week."

But the home school tournament cancellation and limiting of fans at the MSHSAA state high school tournament is just the tip of the iceberg. Tracy Kimberlin, the President of the Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau, said that overall business travel is down, conventions are being cancelled, and group visits are drying up.

"Group are cancelling rapidly," Kimberlin said. "We talked to one hotel who had 16 groups cancel that were coming within the next six weeks. Hotel sales in Springfield were off by 18 percent and that was from March 1st through the 7th and that seems like about three years ago frankly. And it's much worse now."

Kimberlin said the impact of the coronavirus is different from other recent crisis events.

"Well, 9/11 was sudden and hurt us for the month of September but was followed by four record months in-a-row because people were still traveling but just didn't fly," he said. "The great recession was a lot slower, lengthy, and deep. But this (the coronavirus crisis) is both quick and deep and is probably going to be lengthy. So it's almost a combination of 9/11 and the great recession as far as the industry is concerned. It's devastating to our industry."

As to whether the loss of tourists and conventions will hurt Springfield's overall economy?

"It most certainly will," Kimberlin explained. "We are very sales-tax dependent here in Springfield (for the economy) so when we take a hit like this the sales tax is going to take a hit as well. One of the things they're using to fight this disease is separation of people and limiting group size. That's devastating for the convention business because that's what they do. Universities are shutting down all over the country and that's very likely to happen here. Think of all the businesses that calls on those universities. The trickle-down effect is very widespread. Disney has never closed and if that's not an indication of what this is doing to travel industry I don't know what it would take."

So now the tourism industry will have to wait and see how bad things get.

"I've never seen anything like it," Kimberlin said. "And I hope I never see anything like it again."

"How's this all going to play out?" Kettering added. "It's just uncharted territory."