Anton's Coffee Shop set to close March 1

Dozens of customers packed Anton's Coffee Shop on Saturday morning, the penultimate weekend to dine at the Springfield staple.

Anton's will close its doors March 1 after several decades of operation in Springfield.

This comes nearly a month after Anton Tasich, the long-time owner, died at the age of 88 after a battle with lung cancer.

Tasich and his wife, Roberta, opened Anton's Coffee Shop, located at 937 South Glenstone, in 1974.

“I love Springfield, I love the people, everything about it,“ Tasich told KY3 last March. "It's a great place."

Tasich spent his entire career in food service with more than 60 years in the industry.