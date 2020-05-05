Another year, another damaging storm for mobile home park in Lebanon

Tuesday afternoon was emotional for many Lebanon, Missouri residents.

It's just been crazy," Arizona Roberts said. "It's been a crazy mess. It's been so crazy here."

Crazy weather is something Roberts and her family are used to.

"It's constant. Yep," Roberts noted.

Last April, the mobile home park on Ivy Lane where her mom lives took a beating from storms.

Then, a fallen tree smashed the trailer behind the Roberts'. Their mobile home was mostly spared.

"It was branch. It busted out the kitchen window," Roberts recalled.

Monday, the Roberts' home wasn't as lucky.

The tree that sent a branch into that kitchen window last year, smashed right through the home and into Roberts' bedroom.

Her mom, luckily, wasn't home.

"Knowing that my mom wasn't there at the time? I'm beyond thankful," Roberts said.

In other parts of town, electrical crews worked to repair dozens of snapped power poles to restore electricity to hundreds of homes.

"Still counting about 150 electric poles that were snapped in two," said Lebanon Mayor, Jared Carr.

Carr said the storm hitting during the pandemic makes things hard. People who can't live in their homes are having a difficult time to find a place to go.

"We reached out to the American Red Cross to set up some shelters and they were concerned about setting up a shelter because of the coronavirus and stuff," Carr said.

Luckily for Roberts, she and her mom had a place to stay.

"We're just gonna try to do what we can," Roberts said.