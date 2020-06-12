Annual River Rescue Clean-up suspended due to COVID19

Getting out on the water provides a nice, socially distant, escape from reality right now. However, nature isn’t so nice when it’s dirty, that's why organizations are working to keep the water clean so all can enjoy.

James River Basin Partnership (JRBP) works to protect the water quality of the springs, streams, rivers, and lakes in the James River watershed. While it's a lot to keep the nearly million acres spanning eight counties clean, it's made even tougher by events like the River Rescue Clean-up being canceled due to Covid-19.

More than a hundred people usually help out with the annual James River Basin Partnership and the Ozark Mountain Paddlers' annual River Rescue cleanup. JRBP Project Manager, Todd Wilkinson understands clean waterways are essential, but safety comes first.

That's why organizers decided to cancel this year’s annual cleanup.

However, Wilkinson says you can still help. He’s asking everyone to pick up a few pieces of trash when you’re in or around waterways, on the tails, around the neighborhood, or simply walking past storm drains.

"Because of storm drains, everything in a major water event flows right into the creeks," explained Wilkinson. "So if they're keeping their storm drains clean and making sure their trash doesn't flush down those drains, we're keeping our streams clean as well. "

Wilkinson stressed to clean and pick up after yourself when you're in the water. He said If anyone would be interested in cleanup efforts, JRBP will provide you with bags and gloves so you can help make that difference.

To volunteer or help with clean-up efforts, click here.



