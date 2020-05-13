Annual Ozarks bluegrass festival cancels concert for July

Organizers of the Starvy Creek Bluegrass Festival in Laclede County announced it has canceled its festival for July.

Organizers in a Facebook post wrote, "this is absolutely the most difficult decision we have ever made and definitely not the decision we wanted to make. We are unable to make adequate precautions to keep fans and entertainers safe during this worldwide pandemic."

The festival was planning to celebrate its 35th year of music. It annually features some of the best bluegrass bands in the country. The festival features two dates of music. At this time, organizers do plan the fall festival from September 17-19.

The event started in 1986 as a way for Don & Bobbie Day to share their love of bluegrass music with others.

