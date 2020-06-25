Ampitheater part of proposed expansion at Backwater Jacks

For people living near Backwater Jacks in Osage Beach, noise is something they're used to hearing. And it might get a little louder.

A proposed expansion would add a 2,000-seat Ampitheater near Backwater Jacks. At an Osage Beach Planning Commission meeting Thursday afternoon, the commission voted to have another hearing about the proposed expansion.

Neighbors say they're concerned that it would make noise levels at their homes unbearable. One woman who lives in the same cove as Backwater Jacks says she doesn't think it's fair to have to put up with it.

"It's just hard to think that I bought something, and I'm the one who has to continue to change, or if I don't like it, leave. And adapt, change and adapt or leave," said Susan Daly, who lives near Backwater Jacks.

The bar and grill says they have the legal right to entertain customers.

"Right now, Backwater Jacks is grandfathered in, so we can have 75 decibels, up until 1 in the morning. This new ampitheater will only be allowed to have 60 decibels, and only until about midnight or 11:45. So we're actually under more restrictions," said Andy Prewitt from Backwater Jacks.