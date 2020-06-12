Amphicar water ride comes to the Branson Landing, promises safety

Once you hop in this Amhpicar, it's like you're jumping back in time.

"This car was made in Germany in 1964," said Branson Amphicar Tours Boat Captain, Tyler LaPlant.

Even though it's an older model, it's capable of many things, like going in the water.

"There still hasn't been a successful amphibious car like how Amphicar made them back in the day," said LaPlant.

That's why Tyler LaPlant is bringing this piece of history to the Branson Landing to take people in a ride in the Amphicars down Lake Taneycomo.

"We've personally overseen thousands of Amhpicar Tours over the past six years," said LaPlant.

Laplant and his father worked on Amphicars at a similar attraction at Disney World.

Almost two years after the duck boat tragedy LaPlant said his company is prepared with an emergency plan.

"We have our boat operator on standby the entire time we're on the lake. He's dispatching us and watching us," said LaPlant. "If we need something he can be out here in a minute on our rescue vehicles."

This plan is something the Branson Fire Chief is happy to hear with any water attraction.

"They're in contact with the United States Coast Guard. The boat operators are licensed captains and they have all the safety procedures in place including life jackets, cushions, fire extinguishers and a communications plan," said Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin.

LaPlant said they're also being cautious about the weather. If it rains or if it's even too windy, they won't risk the safety of their customers and employees.

"It's a lot of fun. You never get used to it," said LaPlant. "I always tell people you can drive any car into the water but an Amphicar is the one that can get back out."